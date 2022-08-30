HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
Punjab and Haryana HC on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015.
The plea has been filed seeking quashing of an FIR on the allegations of forgery; publishing, transmitting material in electronic form and allegations of criminal conspiracy, etc, registered on March 20, 2015, at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram.
He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The response has been sought by September 19.
He then headed the News India channel. The plea says he was not responsible for carrying the news item and his role was only of giving directions and forming editorial policies for the channel. The petitioner was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the channel and was not involved in the editing of the video in question, the plea said, adding that there was no evidence on record to substantiate that the petitioner has any role in the commission of the offence. It also alleged that the complainant is a devotee of the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and the case has been instituted with an ulterior motive as a revenge for broadcasting the news pertaining to the self-styled godman.
-
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
-
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
-
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
-
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
-
Infant, kidnapped in Mathura, found from local BJP leader's house
A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura's railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics