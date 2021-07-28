Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC notice to income tax department on Navjot Sidhu’s plea

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the income tax department on the plea of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has challenged the I-T (appeals) commissioner’s decision to dismiss his plea on assessment done for the year 2016-17.

The HC bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Vikas Bahl has sought response by August 11.

As per the plea, Sidhu declared an income of 9.66 crore in October 2016. However, the assessment done under Income Tax Act, 1961, by the department, which was completed on December 21, 2018, estimated it at 13.19 crore. The petitioner was intimated about the same through a notice served on him on March 31, 2019, against which he moved an appeal before the joint commissioner, income tax, Amritsar range-1, who acts as commissioner, income tax (appeals), seeking revision. However, the revision plea was dismissed on March 27, 2021, on “flimsy and untenable grounds”, Sidhu has claimed in the court, adding that rather than divulging merits, his appeal was dismissed in a completely “arbitrary manner”.

