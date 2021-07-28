HC notice to income tax department on Navjot Sidhu’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the income tax department on the plea of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has challenged the I-T (appeals) commissioner’s decision to dismiss his plea on assessment done for the year 2016-17.

The HC bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Vikas Bahl has sought response by August 11.

As per the plea, Sidhu declared an income of ₹9.66 crore in October 2016. However, the assessment done under Income Tax Act, 1961, by the department, which was completed on December 21, 2018, estimated it at ₹13.19 crore. The petitioner was intimated about the same through a notice served on him on March 31, 2019, against which he moved an appeal before the joint commissioner, income tax, Amritsar range-1, who acts as commissioner, income tax (appeals), seeking revision. However, the revision plea was dismissed on March 27, 2021, on “flimsy and untenable grounds”, Sidhu has claimed in the court, adding that rather than divulging merits, his appeal was dismissed in a completely “arbitrary manner”.