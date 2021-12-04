HC notice to UT on plea against development of green belt in Sector 22 of Chandigarh

The high court has put the UT administration on notice on a plea from one Gyanender Ahlawat, a resident Sector 22, who had challenged the development of a green belt at the back of Heritage Houses in the sector.

A response has been sought by January 25 from the Chandigarh municipal corporation as well.

As per the petitioner, house numbers 21 to 34 are lying vacant for decades because of overcrowded road abutting the same, nuisance of illegal vendors in the area, illegal market parking, roaming of antisocial elements/druggists and there being no concrete motorable road for entry towards the main gates of these houses.

The non-occupancy of these houses has also been causing recurring financial loss to the state exchequer, the court was told, adding that the UT was represented against the development plan. But no action has been taken so far, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also stated they are not against developing this area as a green belt, but only after providing a motorable road to their houses. The proposed 12ft road (paver block) to reach the main entry of a residential building built for housing the officers of different states is not in commensuration with the urban planning of Chandigarh, the plea claimed. It added that no development should, therefore, be allowed that may jeopardise its original concepts of modern urbanism.

The portion of government houses is to be occupied by those who will have official cars and would have to maintain their private cars, for which parking is of great concern. Such vehicles cannot be parked at the back side of the houses on the main market road and to park the same inside the open portion of houses, there is no motorable road in the front side, which appears to be a mistake at the stage of planning, the petitioner said.