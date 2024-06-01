HC order on socio-economic criteria: Bhupinder Hooda slams Haryana govt for ‘playing with youth’s future’

The Haryana Congress on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for its inability to create a fair and transparent recruitment process. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that high court’s ruling has laid bare the deliberate flaws in recruitment rules introduced by the BJP government. (ANI)

“The flaws in recruitment rules have resulted in repeated legal challenges and delays in hiring,” Hooda said in a statement. He said the BJP has consistently failed to create a fair and effective recruitment process, leaving the future of millions of unemployed uncertain.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that following the high court’s orders the future of more than 20 lakh youngsters in Haryana hangs in balance.

Hooda claimed that the BJP has misled the job seekers. “Initially, all recruitments were stalled under the guise of implementing the common eligibility test (CET). Then, flawed rules were introduced intentionally and the government could not defend them in the high court. This will cause immense suffering to the youth,” said Hooda.

The leader of Opposition alleged that repeated question paper leaks and delayed results in CET-related exams were part of a deliberate strategy to sabotage the recruitment process. “The government’s actions show a clear intent to delay and eventually cancel recruitments, causing undue hardship for young candidates,” he said.

The former CM also accused the BJP of trying to dismantle the system of government jobs altogether. “The BJP has formulated policies that undermine merit and reservation. By pushing for recruitment via Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, the BJP aimed to exploit educated youth with low salaries,” he maintained.