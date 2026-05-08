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HC refuses to interfere in water sharing dispute, directs Punjab to Centre

The high court bench advised the state government to approach the central government instead, reminding the state that it had already passed similar directions in the first round of litigation

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has declined to interfere in a plea by the Punjab government seeking quashing of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) move to allow additional water allocation to Haryana in April-May 2025.

At the heart of the controversy are the April 23 and April 28 decisions of BBMB in 2025, allowing release of 8,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana despite opposition from Punjab. (HT File)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry advised the state government to approach the central government instead, reminding the state that it had already passed similar directions in the first round of litigation.

At the heart of the controversy are the April 23 and April 28 decisions of BBMB in 2025, allowing release of 8,500 cusecs of additional water to Haryana despite opposition from Punjab.

The Punjab government refused to accept the decision and deployed police at Nangal dam, 13 km downstream from Bhakra, to stop the additional water release.

On May 6, 2025, the high court directed Punjab to release additional water, an order, which was unsuccessfully challenged up to Supreme Court by the state government.

During the latest hearing on the fresh plea on April 22 this year, the high court observed that the government’s argument was not acceptable as in the earlier round of litigation last year, it was already told that the court was not equipped with technical expertise to go into nitty-gritty of the issue of sharing of waters between two states. Even back then, it had advised that the disenchanted state may approach Centre, the court said in its order, which was released on May 7.

“We are unable to subscribe to the argument of learned advocate general of the state of Punjab for the simple reason that since 1974 Rules framed under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, statutorily provide that in case any decision of BBMB/chairman of BBMB is disputed by any of the two states, the remedy would lie by making a representation to the central government,” the court concluded, while declining to interfere.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC refuses to interfere in water sharing dispute, directs Punjab to Centre
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC refuses to interfere in water sharing dispute, directs Punjab to Centre
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