HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12.
The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.
The former AAP leader was booked in Rupnagar for allegedly making provocative statements against party chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. He has been accused of creating enmity on grounds of religion and race. The plea alleges sheer abuse of the process of law and terms it politically motivated.
Meanwhile, a coordinate bench deferred to July the hearing on a plea of Priti Veekesh Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra, and further recorded that interim protection given to her would continue till then. She was booked on March 17 on the basis of a Twitter post shared by her. The court had earlier ordered that she be given seven-day notice if police plan to take any action in the FIR registered against her.
In the third case pertaining to an FIR registered against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the court has deferred hearing to May 5. Bagga is in court seeking quashing of the FIR registered by Mohali police on April 1 on allegations of giving statements promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation.
-
UP sizzles but no respite from heat, says weatherman
Lucknow The mercury is hovering above 40 degree Celsius in several cities across the state but there is no respite in sight from the blistering heat. Prayagraj sizzled at 45 degrees, Kanpur at 44.9, Varanasi 44.4, Sultanpur and Orai at 44 degrees, Agra at 43.8, Fursatganj at 43.4, Basti and Churk at 43 and Lakhimpur Kheri, Faizabad and Etawah at 42 degrees Celsius.
-
State govt forms committees to implement NEP 2020 recommendations
Mumbai: The state government on late Tuesday released government resolutions (GRs) on the formation of two committees to put together a strategy for implementation of recommendations made by Dr Mashelkar Committee on the National Education Policy 2020. The second committee will work to decide the process and parameters to convert higher education institutions into two categories-- research-oriented and education-oriented.
-
Punjab govt plans to shift Mohali medical college
The Punjab government is apparently considering to shift the newly setup medical college in Mohali to a “better” site, citing lack of land availability for expansion. The college -- named Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences -- was set up during the previous Congress government in the buildings of the existing Mohali civil hospital, Punjab Health System Corporation and a training institute of the health department.
-
Police yet to give nod to MNS’ Aurangabad rally
Mumbai While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is determined to hold a rally at Aurangabad on May 1, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi too is gearing up to show its strength. The MNS is going ahead with its plan. Bala Nandgaonkar also said the opposition to the rally was uncalled for. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will travel from Pune to Aurangabad on April 30 by road for the rally.
-
Mask up: Uddhav Thackeray's advice as Maharashtra sees Covid surge
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government may bring back the mask mandate at least in crowded places in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India. The health minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the active cases count of Maharashtra still stood below 1,000, while the number of cases per million was far less than in other states.
