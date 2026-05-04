The high court has directed the Punjab chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining the persistent delays in providing infrastructure to the judiciary, while noting that facilities for the executive are made available expeditiously.

The court took the example of three districts in Punjab, where the government has failed to provide required infrastructure even as districts were formed decades back. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the lack of requisite judicial infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana.

The court took the example of three districts in Punjab, where the government has failed to provide required infrastructure even as districts were formed decades back.

It said that Moga was created as a district in 1995, yet a decision to acquire 76 kanals and 1 marla of land for constructing a new Judicial court complex was taken some time in 2015. The building committee of the high court in March 2018 demanded additional land of 59 kanals and 7 marlas for the purpose. The acquisition of this additional land has not yet been finalised, despite an elapse of more than eight years, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} In the case of Mohali, the court said that SAS Nagar (Mohali) was formed as a district in 2006. In April 2026, the chief secretary’s affidavit said that out of 10.21 acres of land approved, 6.237 acres have been allocated for judicial residences, after about 20 years of formation of the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the case of Mohali, the court said that SAS Nagar (Mohali) was formed as a district in 2006. In April 2026, the chief secretary’s affidavit said that out of 10.21 acres of land approved, 6.237 acres have been allocated for judicial residences, after about 20 years of formation of the district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It further said that Pathankot, was formed as a district in 2011 and the land that was chosen for construction of the judicial colony, is “protected forest”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further said that Pathankot, was formed as a district in 2011 and the land that was chosen for construction of the judicial colony, is “protected forest”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Coordination meeting for this purpose was convened as late as on 17.03.2026 under the chairmanship of the cabinet minister. An alternative site has been identified, which is within the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited colony, located at a distance of about one kilometer from the existing judicial court complex, Pathankot. None of these two steps taken by the state government has seen the light of the day, despite the district of Pathankot having been formed about 15 years ago,” the court lamented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Coordination meeting for this purpose was convened as late as on 17.03.2026 under the chairmanship of the cabinet minister. An alternative site has been identified, which is within the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited colony, located at a distance of about one kilometer from the existing judicial court complex, Pathankot. None of these two steps taken by the state government has seen the light of the day, despite the district of Pathankot having been formed about 15 years ago,” the court lamented. {{/usCountry}}

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Now asking the chief secretary to file an affidavit by May 15, the court has asked him to explain “why so much delay takes place in providing infrastructure to the judiciary, whereas expeditious availability of infrastructure is given to the executive?”

It was in these proceedings on September 12, 2025, that the high court had ordered vacation of residential accommodations (guest houses) occupied by the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police and allot the same to the district and sessions judge, for official residence/courtrooms in Malerkotla. The state took the matter even to the Supreme Court and also filed a review with the high court. But had to vacate the rooms by year end.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surender Sharma Surender Sharma is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Punjab and Haryana high court.

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