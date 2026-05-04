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HC seeks explanation from Punjab chief secy over delay in judicial infra

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the lack of requisite judicial infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:48 am IST
By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
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The high court has directed the Punjab chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining the persistent delays in providing infrastructure to the judiciary, while noting that facilities for the executive are made available expeditiously.

The court took the example of three districts in Punjab, where the government has failed to provide required infrastructure even as districts were formed decades back. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the lack of requisite judicial infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana.

The court took the example of three districts in Punjab, where the government has failed to provide required infrastructure even as districts were formed decades back.

It said that Moga was created as a district in 1995, yet a decision to acquire 76 kanals and 1 marla of land for constructing a new Judicial court complex was taken some time in 2015. The building committee of the high court in March 2018 demanded additional land of 59 kanals and 7 marlas for the purpose. The acquisition of this additional land has not yet been finalised, despite an elapse of more than eight years, it said.

Now asking the chief secretary to file an affidavit by May 15, the court has asked him to explain “why so much delay takes place in providing infrastructure to the judiciary, whereas expeditious availability of infrastructure is given to the executive?”

It was in these proceedings on September 12, 2025, that the high court had ordered vacation of residential accommodations (guest houses) occupied by the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police and allot the same to the district and sessions judge, for official residence/courtrooms in Malerkotla. The state took the matter even to the Supreme Court and also filed a review with the high court. But had to vacate the rooms by year end.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surender Sharma

Surender Sharma is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Punjab and Haryana high court.

high court public interest litigation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC seeks explanation from Punjab chief secy over delay in judicial infra
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC seeks explanation from Punjab chief secy over delay in judicial infra
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