HC seeks Punjab’s response on Bikram Singh Majithia’s bail plea by Sept 23

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought the Punjab government’s response on a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case registered in Amritsar on July 31 on the complaint of a Vigilance Bureau (VB) team, which conducted a raid at his house. Bikram Singh Majithia

The high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, which took up the plea on Thursday, sought the state government’s response by September 23. The FIR was registered on allegations of obstructing public servants from performing their duty during a VB raid at his house on June 25 in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving the alleged laundering of ₹540 crore of drug money.

An Amritsar court had dismissed his bail plea on August 27. On September 10, a Mohali court dismissed his plea seeking a separate barrack at Nabha jail, where he is lodged. Majithia, who is in judicial custody, has been claiming that the case is politically motivated. Multiple cases have been filed to keep the petitioner behind bars, his counsel has told the court.

On August 22, the Punjab VB submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia in the DA case before Mohali court. The DA case stems from a probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.