HC seeks Punjab’s response on January 20 in Amritpal case

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing until January 20 on a petition filed by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, challenging the application of the National Security Act (NSA) against him for the third time. The court did so as the Punjab government sought time to file its reply. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

The HC also called for the original records forming the basis of Lok Sabha member Amritpal Singh’s preventive detention order. The Bench added that the HC could not proceed further “unless the para-wise response of the contesting respondents is received.” The Punjab government requested additional time to submit its reply following which the HC adjourned the case to the next hearing date.

Amritpal Singh is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail of Assam. He has been subjected to the NSA for the third time, which he has challenged, terming it unlawful. The MP had challenged the legality of the third successive detention order issued against him, alleging absence of any credible material linking him with prejudicial activities. The petition claimed that the detention was “arbitrary, void of jurisdiction and violative of constitutional safeguards under Articles 21 and 22”. It was submitted that Amritpal Singh had remained under preventive detention since April 2023 despite the absence of any supporting material for continued incarceration.