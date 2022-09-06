HC seeks response from Punjab on plea seeking security for churches

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea seeking directions to the state government to provide security to all the churches in the state and protect its properties, including religious statues of Jesus Christ.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea was filed by Jagdish Masih, president of National Christian League, a social organisation, seeking directions to the state government to act on the representation given on August 31 in this regard.

On August 31, four unidentified men had allegedly vandalised a church and desecrated the statues of Jesus Christ and Mary in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The plea terms the law-and-order situation in the state as “out of control” and blames such incidents on anti-social elements and religious leaders of a particular community, who, it claimed, had been making inflammatory statements. The response has been sought by November 24.