HC stays ouster of 291 TGTs in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the ouster of 291 serving trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in Haryana.

The posts were advertised in February 2023 for various subjects of TGTs. (HT Photo for representation)

The HC bench of justice HS Brar acted on the plea from Savita and others, who had challenged revised final result of recruitment notified by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on May 28.

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The posts were advertised in February 2023 for various subjects of TGTs. The final result was declared in July 2024 and the successful candidates were appointed. Some unsuccessful candidates approached the HC raising grievances against the manner in which their objections to the answer key were dealt with.

In October 2025, the Haryana government gave an undertaking that the matter would be referred to subject experts to look into the issue. Following this, the commission came out with a fresh list on May 28 which has resulted in the overhaul of the entire recruitment.

The petitioners had argued that neither they were arrayed as parties in those proceedings, nor were they served with any notice or afforded any opportunity of hearing. As such, the petitioners had no inclination that their appointment and continuity of their service would be jeopardised through these proceedings, they had argued.

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{{^usCountry}} According to them, across five subjects, the government move has resulted in ousting 291 candidates, change of cadre/post for 227 candidates and change of sub-category for 193 candidates, while adding 355 new candidates. The commission has caused severe adverse consequences to approximately 711 persons without issuing any notice or providing any opportunity to be heard. In fact, no reasoned order has been issued to explain and justify the said action either,” the petition said, accusing the commission of lack of transparency in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to them, across five subjects, the government move has resulted in ousting 291 candidates, change of cadre/post for 227 candidates and change of sub-category for 193 candidates, while adding 355 new candidates. The commission has caused severe adverse consequences to approximately 711 persons without issuing any notice or providing any opportunity to be heard. In fact, no reasoned order has been issued to explain and justify the said action either,” the petition said, accusing the commission of lack of transparency in the process. {{/usCountry}}

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The court observed that the fresh result has caused “adverse civil consequences” to approximately 711 candidates, including 291 incumbents, who were ousted without notice, hearing or reasoned order.

“The petitioners are amongst these 291 candidates whose appointments have been cancelled after they had served for about two years. In view of the lack of transparency on part of the commission, its action in issuing the revised final result fails the test of fairness and reasonableness,” it observed.

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While staying the May 28 final list, and asking the government to maintain status quo regarding the service of these teachers, the court has sought response by August 10.

It further directed the commission to file an affidavit of an appropriate office-bearer detailing the exact number of vacancies available for the post of TGT in various subjects, questions affected by the objections raised and their revised answers.

It said the justification for each revised answer be given and the names and credentials of the experts engaged for redressal of objections raised and whether the independent expert engaged by the commission has declared the earlier answers to be incorrect.

The impact of the re-evaluation on each roll number ousted, and the rationale, if any, for the consequent cadre re-allocation should also be provided, it directed, asking the commission to file the affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing.

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