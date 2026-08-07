HC stays Sangrur court proceedings against Kharge

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed criminal defamation case proceedings against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underway before a Sangrur court.

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV)

On June 8, the Sangrur court had issued orders summoning Kharge on July 28, seeking his presence for trial. But he failed to appear, following which bailable warrants were issued against him for September 19.

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The case stems from a complaint filed by one Bhavya Bhardwaj, a resident of Sangrur, alleging that the Congress chief made defamatory comments about Bajrang Dal during the Karnataka assembly election campaign in 2023.

It was alleged that while launching the Congress manifesto, Kharge sought to ban the Bajrang Dal, and compared it to outlawed terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India and Students Islamic Movement of India, which were banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the Government of India.

Challenging the trial court proceedings before the high court, Kharge argued that they were liable to be quashed as the summoning order had been passed without serving him a notice at the pre-summoning stage.

He also submitted that as he was residing outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Sangrur court, it was imperative for the court to carry out an inquiry or investigation into the alleged offence before summoning him. Further, no grounds had been assigned for his summoning, he argued.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition also termed the complaint “frivolous, baseless and complete abuse of process of law”, adding that it was driven by political and malicious considerations and was in the nature of “publicity litigation”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition also termed the complaint “frivolous, baseless and complete abuse of process of law”, adding that it was driven by political and malicious considerations and was in the nature of “publicity litigation”. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on the plea, the high court bench of justice Aman Chaudhary ordered a stay on the Sangrur court proceedings till the next date of hearing, November 26, while seeking a response from the complainant.