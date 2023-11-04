HC stays termination orders of Lehragaga institute staff

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the termination orders of staff of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, in Sangrur. The court acted on a plea from 11 staff members, who had stated that the management of the institute was not conducted properly, resultantly, losses have been caused to the institute and even the number of students has depleted.

Instead of taking correctional measures for reviving the entire institute, a decision has been taken to terminate the services of all staff without considering them for absorption in other institutes run by the state government, it was submitted.

The court, while fixing next date of hearing for December 13, has also asked the government to file a detailed affidavit, giving out reasons for closing of the institute, and what steps were taken against the officers concerned who were responsible for the financial condition of the institute. “The learned counsel shall also explain as to why the state government, who has primary duty to provide education at all levels, is not providing funds for the institute to run smoothly,” the bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma said.

