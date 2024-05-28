HC tells Ggm realtor to pay 8 crore alimony to wife

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Gurugram-based infrastructure firm owner to pay ₹8 crore alimony to his wife. The court granted divorce observing that a marital relationship which has only become more bitter and acrimonious over the years, does nothing but inflicts cruelty on both the sides. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice Sudhir Singh and justice Harsh Bunger upheld the 2018 decision of a Hisar family court, whereby the owner of the construction with an annual turnover of ₹2500 crore was granted a divorce.

He got married to the woman in 1995. On account of marital discord, he filed for divorce in 2015, claiming that from the very inception of the marriage, the conduct of the woman was very rude and quarrelsome towards him and his family. The wife on the other hand had denied the allegations and claimed that his success in his venture had changed his mind and started maltreating her so as to get rid of her, in order to get married again.

The court granted divorce observing that a marital relationship which has only become more bitter and acrimonious over the years, does nothing but inflict cruelty on both sides. “To keep the facade of this broken marriage alive would be doing injustice to both the parties. A marriage which has broken down irretrievably, in our opinion spells cruelty to both the parties, as in such a relationship each party is treating the other with cruelty,” it said.

It further recorded that from the facts of the case, it was evident that the marriage between the parties had failed and the matrimonial alliance was beyond repair. “If the decree of divorce is set aside that would amount to compelling them to further live together in a complete disharmony, mental stress and strain, which shall amount to perpetuating cruelty,” it further held and keeping in view good financial health of husband granted ₹8 crore alimony.