HC upholds decision on regularisation of 35 employees of info, technology society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the Punjab government’s appeal, upholding the 2018 order passed by a single judge on the regularisation of 35 Class III employees.
The order had come on the 2015 plea of these employees, seeking directions to the government to regularise their services with effect from 2011, when their counterparts were regularised in Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES).
The single judge bench, in its order, had said that the society being state controlled cannot be allowed to make a class within a class.
“Equals should be treated equally. The petitioners have been working with the computer teachers since the inception of the society and the claim of the petitioner cannot be ignored, when the claim of the computer teachers has been accepted by the government,” the single judge bench had recorded.
The division bench order was passed by Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Vikas Suri, observing that the decision of the state government as such was “apparently arbitrary and discriminatory on the face of it and not sustainable, in view of Article 14 of the Constitution of India (right to equality)”.
The government had argued that the finance department had denied the claim on account of paucity of funds, many of whom were appointed in 2005. But with effect from 2011, the government regularised services of 6,500 contractual teaching staff.
The division bench observed that the denial could not have been to one set of persons in the same department.
In the proposal for regularisation of services of the society, it had been noticed that only 66 non-teaching administrative employees would be involved, whereas in the case of teaching staff, the number was shown to be 6,452 computer teachers. “...the fall back on Clause 5 as such is totally on untenable grounds in comparison to the ratio as such of the teaching staff, who had been regularised whereas the non-teaching staff have been given a short shrift”, the bench said. The said clause states that board of directors/competent authority will recommend to regularise the services of contractual employees, keeping in view of their financial conditions, which meant that those departments will recommend regularize services of these employees, who are in a position to bear the financial burden after regularization of services of their employees.
The court dismissed the state’s plea, adding that the findings recorded by the single judge on the issue of parity are not liable to be interfered in any manner.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
