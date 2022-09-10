HC upholds seniority list of Haryana Superior Judicial Service officers

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday upheld the seniority list of Haryana Superior Judicial Service officers.

The matter was pending adjudication since August 2015. The detailed order is awaited.

Those associated with the matter, said the disposal of the case would help in expediting elevation of judicial officers from Haryana as judges of the high court.

The seniority list was challenged by Paramvir Nijjar, an additional district and sessions judge, and others. The judgment was read in the open court by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on Friday. However, the judgment was yet to be released till the filing of the copy.