Health dept to inspect MTP, ultrasound centres

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS- health and family welfare) Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday warned that those involved in the illegal practice of gender determination will face severe consequences. Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS- health and family welfare) Sudhir Rajpal, in a review meeting in Chandigarh regarding MTP and ultrasound centres on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

While holding a review meeting with the officers of the health and women and child welfare departments here on Tuesday, Rajpal again directed officials of the health department to conduct inspections of all medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and ultrasound centres across the state. There are 1,513 MTP centres and 2,037 functional ultrasound centres in the state.

“Stringent action will be taken against the MTP and ultrasound centres violating norms,” Rajpal said adding that if any doctor is found involved in malpractices at these centres, the health department must notify the Haryana Medical Council for the immediate cancellation of their medical registration.

“Our priority is to ensure a balanced gender ratio in Haryana... Anyone found violating norms, especially if found involved in malpractices such as sex determination, will not be spared,” he added.

The ACS has directed the chief medical officers (CMOs) to track and analyse all abortion cases and maintain a close watch on MTP centres to prevent any unethical practices. He said that all ultrasound machines must have functional trackers that send SMS alerts to health authorities if sex-determination tests are performed.

This meeting was attended by general health services director Dr Manish Bansal, PNDT director Dr Simmi, Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar; besides other senior officers from the health and WCD departments.