 Health officials find multiple dengue breeding sites at Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024

Health officials find multiple dengue breeding sites at Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Health officials found multiple dengue breeding sites at Rakh Bagh, fining its maintenance company. Dengue cases this year have reached 54.

Health officials held an inspection at Rakh Bagh on Friday and discovered multiple dengue breeding sites.

The team has fined Hero Cycles, who looks after the maintenance of the park. (HT Photo)
The team has fined Hero Cycles, who looks after the maintenance of the park. (HT Photo)

“We carry out anti-dengue activities every Friday. This visit was a part of the same. We found multiple breeding sites in the park,” said Dr Sheetal, district epidemiologist.

The team fined Hero Cycles, who looks after the park’s maintenance.

She added that they had visited the park last Friday as well and asked the municipal corporation to provide resolve the problem.

The dengue tally for this year has reached 54, with eight cases coming up after August end.

