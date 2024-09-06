Health officials find multiple dengue breeding sites at Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana

Health officials held an inspection at Rakh Bagh on Friday and discovered multiple dengue breeding sites. The team has fined Hero Cycles, who looks after the maintenance of the park. (HT Photo)

“We carry out anti-dengue activities every Friday. This visit was a part of the same. We found multiple breeding sites in the park,” said Dr Sheetal, district epidemiologist.

She added that they had visited the park last Friday as well and asked the municipal corporation to provide resolve the problem.

The dengue tally for this year has reached 54, with eight cases coming up after August end.