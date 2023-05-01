Allot vacant quarters at dispensaries, Chandigarh DHS told

Health secretary Yashpal Garg directed Directorate of Health Services (DHS) to make an effort in allotting vacant quarters at first floors of many dispensaries in UT. HT Image

The quarters, which are lying unoccupied for several years, are causing many problems such as seepage, lack of cleanliness and potential misuse.

Senior health officials, including Yashpal Garg, DHS director Dr Suman Singh, additional health secretary Akhil Kumar and others were inspecting health and wellness centres (HWCs) and urban health and wellness centres of UT on Saturday.

Officials conducted inspections of over 20 sites, including proposed and under-construction sites for HWCs and UHWCs.

Garg directed DHS to allocate these quarters to eligible staff within the next month and submit a list of any remaining unoccupied quarters to determine whether they can be handed over to the UT administration.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha offered to take over these flats for use of his regular officers after the required repairs/renovation work. He assured that these may be given back within a period of three months at the request of the health department.

The health secretary has stated that theft and damage to taps/fittings at HWCs are common occurrences during the night. To address this issue, DHS has been tasked with finding a solution that involves hiring local individuals as part-time chowkidars, who can sleep on the premises overnight in exchange for a nominal payment.

Ojha informed Garg that five renovated/upgraded HWCs are ready for inauguration while another five HWCs may be ready in next 10 days.

Apart from this, the health secretary suggested that the feasibility of the proposed 80-bed hospital should be evaluated by the chief engineer and chief architect in view of any traffic congestion concerns.

Garg recommended that if the current location is deemed unfeasible, alternative locations in the vicinity should be considered.

It was suggested that the vacant Maloya Rural Polyclinic, previously used for charitable medical services, be linked to the HWC Maloya to offer waiting areas and restroom facilities for visitors. The engineering department was instructed to conduct necessary renovations or upgrades to the facility for this purpose.