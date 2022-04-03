Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products

Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products.
In SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To check adulteration in dairy products, a state-level inspection drive began on Saturday.

Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.

In Ludhiana district, another team from Amritsar seized 795 litres of desi ghee from a packing unit -- Punjab Agro Foods – in Mehlon village and took two samples of Punjab mail and Danvir brands desi ghee. Apart from this, the team took eight more samples, including two of paneer, one of curd, two of milk and three of khoya burfi, milk cake and pink chumchum from various dairies and sweetmeat shops.

In Amritsar district, a team from Kapurthala and food safety officer, Jalandhar, took five samples, one of khoya, two of desi ghee and two of paneer.

In Mansa, a Bathinda team collected eight samples, including one of milk, two of paneer, one of khoya, one of desi ghee, one of cream, one of curd and one that of a candy. In Barnala, eight samples were collected, in Sangrur, nine samples, and in Patiala, 13 samples of dairy products were collected.

