Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hearing of sedition case against Babbar Khalsa International chief Hawara adjourned to April 1

Hearing of sedition case against Babbar Khalsa International chief Hawara adjourned to April 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2023 08:15 PM IST

The hearing in the 2005 sedition case registered against Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving a life term for the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, was adjourned to April 1 on Saturday.

The hearing in the 2005 sedition case registered against Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving a life term for the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, was adjourned to April 1 on Saturday.

The court was to hear arguments on framing of charges, and Hawara was to appear via video link. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The court was to hear arguments on framing of charges, and Hawara was to appear via video link. But when the video link with Tihar Jail was established, it came to the fore that Hawara has been shifted to Mandoli jail in Delhi. When efforts to establish a link with Mandoli Jail remained unsuccessful, the court deferred the hearing for April 1, when jail authorities would produce him via video conferencing.

The Chandigarh Police, in 2005, had registered a case against Hawara under Sections 121, 121A, 122, 153 and 120 (B) of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act in Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The trial is yet to commence in this case as the court is yet to frame charges against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP