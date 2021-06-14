Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hearing-impaired teen girl run over by train in Zirakpur

The deceased, Shivangi, had arrived in Dhakoli from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, last week in search of work
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:09 AM IST
A 16-year-old hearing-impaired girl was run over by the Chandigarh-Lucknow Sadbhavna Express near Dhakoli, Zirakpur, on Saturday night.

Government Railway Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh Dhillon said the deceased’s family was staying at a slum near Golden Sand Society in Zirakpur. According to them, the girl had hearing issues and therefore failed to hear the approaching train. As she was hit, she died on the spot.

The GRP sent the body to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

