Hearing-impaired teen girl run over by train in Zirakpur

A 16-year-old hearing-impaired girl was run over by the Chandigarh-Lucknow Sadbhavna Express near Dhakoli, Zirakpur, on Saturday night.

The deceased, Shivangi, had arrived in Dhakoli from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, last week in search of work.

Government Railway Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh Dhillon said the deceased’s family was staying at a slum near Golden Sand Society in Zirakpur. According to them, the girl had hearing issues and therefore failed to hear the approaching train. As she was hit, she died on the spot.

The GRP sent the body to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.