Heart diseases increasing in people under 40, say experts at PGIMER Chandigarh

Experts at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) say that trends over the past three years indicate that coronary artery disease (CAD) has transitioned from the traditional age of 40, with youth aged 30 and above now susceptible to it. Punjab, in particular, records a higher incidence of CAD, the experts added.

According to Dr Yash Paul Sharma, professor and head, PGIMER department of cardiology, the risk factors post-Covid include psychological stress, dietary habits and infections. (Stock image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At PGIMER, 15% to 25% of the heart attack patients are aged under 40, they added. Experts at the institute attribute the dietary habits and stress as contributing factors to this concerning trend, emphasising the critical of a healthy lifestyle.

According to Dr Yash Paul Sharma, professor and head, PGIMER department of cardiology, the risk factors post-Covid include psychological stress, dietary habits and infections. They increase the risk of heart attack due to inflammatory state in the body.

Dr Sharma emphasised that if patients become dehydrated and stressed, potentially leading to hypertension, it increases the likelihood of a heart attack.

In the past, older patients faced challenges in reaching the hospital promptly after a heart attack. However, over the last three months, it has come to fore that youngsters are having a difficult time making it to the hospital post suffering a heart attack, added Dr Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that some people suffer heart attacks while being engaged in activities such as exercise or walking, leading to sudden collapses. This does not leave them with enough time to reach a medical facility. Dr Sharma advised that any minor symptoms should not be disregarded, whether it’s chest pain, a feeling of heaviness, palpitations or undue fatigue. He urged for immediate medical consultation.

This year’s theme of World Heart Day is “Use heart, know heart,” which emphasises the importance of understanding hearts to ensure a healthier life.

Ways to keep heart healthy

Dr Rajesh Vijayvergiya from department of cardiology said that to protect the heart, one should have control over risk factors such as smoking, obesity, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For an individual involved in regular physical activity, less salt in the diet, regular sleep and minimising stress decrease cardiac risks substantially, he said.

Dr Rajesh added that risk factors in youngsters include who exercise regularly and have low-calorie are obesity, smoking, diabetes and hypertension.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health....view detail