Heatwave action plan: Now, visitors to be served lemonade at DC office
To beat the soaring heat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed the officers of the district administration to prepare heatwave action plan for the district.
The move comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding heatwave, after the prediction by Indian meteorological department.
In a communiqué to the officers, DC Surabhi has directed her staff to serve lemon (selling at ₹200 per kg and rated an expensive commodity) water to every person visiting the DC office for work.
In her orders, DC asked officers to ensure proper action plan for mitigating and managing the heatwave in 2022 with focus on creating awareness amongst the people regarding the precautionary measures and also preventing sunstroke deaths.
She said a multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional administrative approach, involving activities such as provision for clean drinking water, temporary shelter and sheds, rescheduled working hours for outdoor labour and use of parks, better emergency medical services, public health, rescheduled load shedding of power to avoid peak heat hour and others, must be adopted.
The deputy commissioner said to enable the district to take appropriate measures to combat adverse impacts of the wave, the plan must be submitted at the earliest.
Firm covers ‘blast floors’ of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish Supertech's 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, has started covering some of the floors with pieces of white cloth to ready them. Officials of the company said that the floors are covered beforehand as an additional security layer. Following the test blast on April 10, officials of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are now designing the details of the actual blast depending on the structural details.
Ludhiana | Employees’ union submits memo with MC chief, demand regularisation of contractual staff
Decrying long pending demand of regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued a notification to regularise around 2,800 employees in December last year, but the notification has not been implemented. The other issues will be taken up at the state level, Sabharwal said.
Death of Class 4 student: School bus blacklisted, didn’t have fitness document
The school bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, from which a Class 4 student peeped out of the window and died after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole, was in operation without any fitness certificate and continued to run despite being blacklisted, said officials of the regional transport department. The vehicle in question is among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, including leader of opposition in Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, Harbhajan Singh Dang, MC house Jaspal Giaspura, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. District president of SAD, councillor Dang said MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.
Ghazipur fire: Tech used in Mumbai may be deployed in Delhi landfill
New Delhi: A day after the Ghazipur landfill caught fire for the third time in nearly a month and was doused by firefighters by late Thursday afternoon, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the government plans to adopt a technology used in Mumbai to remove gas emitted from landfill sites to reduce the risk of frequent fires.
