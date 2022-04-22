Heatwave action plan: Now, visitors to be served lemonade at DC office

To beat the soaring heat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed the officers of the district administration to prepare heatwave action plan for the district.

The move comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding heatwave, after the prediction by Indian meteorological department.

In a communiqué to the officers, DC Surabhi has directed her staff to serve lemon (selling at ₹200 per kg and rated an expensive commodity) water to every person visiting the DC office for work.

In her orders, DC asked officers to ensure proper action plan for mitigating and managing the heatwave in 2022 with focus on creating awareness amongst the people regarding the precautionary measures and also preventing sunstroke deaths.

She said a multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional administrative approach, involving activities such as provision for clean drinking water, temporary shelter and sheds, rescheduled working hours for outdoor labour and use of parks, better emergency medical services, public health, rescheduled load shedding of power to avoid peak heat hour and others, must be adopted.

The deputy commissioner said to enable the district to take appropriate measures to combat adverse impacts of the wave, the plan must be submitted at the earliest.