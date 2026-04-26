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Heatwave alert in four Himachal districts, Una sizzles at 42.2°C

As maximum temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for April 26.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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As maximum temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for April 26.

Girls taking a stroll with an umbrella to shield themselves from the scorching sun at The Ridge in Shimla (Deepak Sansta/HT)

For the past many days now, the average maximum temperature in the state has remained above normal. According to the weather office, the highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded in Una at 42.2 degrees Celsius. It was followed by 36.1 degrees in Kangra, 36 degrees in Sundernagar, 35.9 degrees in Berthin and 35.1 degrees in Mandi.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal, while Dharamshala recorded 33 degrees, 5.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in Manali was 25.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal. Several other stations including Kalpa, Bhuntar and Solan also recorded above-normal maximum temperatures.

The weather office on Saturday said that heatwave conditions were observed in Bhuntar, Una, Dharamshala and Sundernagar during the last 24 hours.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave alert in four Himachal districts, Una sizzles at 42.2°C
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave alert in four Himachal districts, Una sizzles at 42.2°C
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