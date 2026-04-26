Heatwave alert in four Himachal districts, Una sizzles at 42.2°C

As maximum temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for April 26.

Girls taking a stroll with an umbrella to shield themselves from the scorching sun at The Ridge in Shimla (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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For the past many days now, the average maximum temperature in the state has remained above normal. According to the weather office, the highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded in Una at 42.2 degrees Celsius. It was followed by 36.1 degrees in Kangra, 36 degrees in Sundernagar, 35.9 degrees in Berthin and 35.1 degrees in Mandi.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal, while Dharamshala recorded 33 degrees, 5.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in Manali was 25.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal. Several other stations including Kalpa, Bhuntar and Solan also recorded above-normal maximum temperatures.

The weather office on Saturday said that heatwave conditions were observed in Bhuntar, Una, Dharamshala and Sundernagar during the last 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Showers likely from April 28 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showers likely from April 28 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While dry weather is expected to prevail in the plains on April 27, light rain is likely at isolated places in the middle hills, and light rain or snowfall is likely in the high hills of the state. From April 28 to 30, light showers are likely across the state. This will be followed by light precipitation in the high hills on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While dry weather is expected to prevail in the plains on April 27, light rain is likely at isolated places in the middle hills, and light rain or snowfall is likely in the high hills of the state. From April 28 to 30, light showers are likely across the state. This will be followed by light precipitation in the high hills on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MeT department officials said that no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures over many parts of the state during the next 4–5 days. Similarly, no significant change is likely in maximum temperatures over many parts of the state for the next 2–3 days. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2–3 degrees over many parts of the state during the subsequent 2–3 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MeT department officials said that no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures over many parts of the state during the next 4–5 days. Similarly, no significant change is likely in maximum temperatures over many parts of the state for the next 2–3 days. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2–3 degrees over many parts of the state during the subsequent 2–3 days. {{/usCountry}}

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