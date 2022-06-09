Heatwave conditions in Ludhiana likely to last for next 2 days
The Punjab Agricultural University on Wednesday predicted that the prevailing heatwave will last at least for the next two days.
Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, said the maximum temperature recorded at the PAU meteorological observatory was 44°C, while the minimum temperature was 30.4°C.
It is only the second time in the past 52 years that the observatory has recorded such high temperature, she said. In 2018, the district had registered a record minimum temperature of 31°C. She said that the mercury will remain over 40°C in the coming days.
Meanwhile, experts from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) have suggested measures to prevent heat stroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at department of medicine, highlighted the symptoms of heat stroke including: core body temperature rising to 40°C or higher, altered mental state or behaviour like confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, coma, dry skin, nausea and vomiting along with rapid breathing and increased heart rate and headache.
“If you think a person may be experiencing heatstroke, seek immediate medical help and shift the patient to the nearest emergency facility,” said Dr Mahajan.
Dr Sandeep Puri, principal and professor at department of medicine, said that heat stroke occurs when body temperature rises rapidly. “It can be life-threatening by damaging your brain and other vital organs. The symptoms can’t be ignored and medical help must be sought immediately,” he said.
Dr Dinesh Gupta, professor and head of department of medicine, said, “Heat stroke can be prevented by wearing loose fitting and light clothes; drinking plenty of fluids; not stepping outside during peak hours and eating healthy.”
