Heatwave grips Chandigarh as mercury breaches 40°C

Blistering heat gripped the city on Friday as the mercury breached the 40°C mark for the first time this season, marking the onset of heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) On Friday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose from Thursday’s 39.5°C to 40.5°C, a searing 4.6 degrees above normal and the highest for an April day in three years. (Sant Arora/HT)

With the scorching weather expected to intensify in the coming days, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the heatwave. The second highest of the four-colour warning system, the alert asks people to stay updated.

A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature crosses the 40°C mark and over 4.5 degrees above normal.

On Friday, it rose from Thursday’s 39.5°C to 40.5°C, a searing 4.6 degrees above normal and the highest for an April day in three years.

Before this, the maximum temperature in the month had gone higher only on April 29 and 30 in 2022, when the mercury read 42.2°C, a record high since the IMD station in Sector 39 started maintaining records from 2012 onwards.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The temperature rise was expected towards the end of April as summer intensifies. Above normal heatwaves are also expected this summer, as reflected in their arrival in April itself, compared to May normally.”

The heatwave is expected to prevail over the weekend and into the following week as well, when the mercury may rise even up to 42°C.

While a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is on the horizon towards the end of the month, Paul said relief from the heat was unlikely as it may not affect this region as much.

Interestingly, no heatwave was recorded in the city in April last year. The temperature had touched 40°C for the first time on April 26, almost similar to this year.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 19.3°C on Thursday to 20.7°C on Friday, still 0.6 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may soar further to 41°C. Even the minimum temperature will climb to anywhere between 21°C and 23°C, giving no respite from the heat even after sunset.