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Heatwave grips Punjab, Faridkot hottest at 45.2°C

Bathinda was the second hottest in the state at 44.2°C, followed by Patiala at 42.5°C, Ludhiana at 42.2°C, Chandigarh at 41°C and Amritsar at 40.3°C.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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A severe heatwave is sweeping Punjab, with Faridkot recording the highest maximum temperature on Saturday at a scorching 45.2°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature across Punjab was significantly above normal, by around 5°C. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Bathinda was the second hottest in the state at 44.2°C, followed by Patiala at 42.5°C, Ludhiana at 42.2°C, Chandigarh at 41°C and Amritsar at 40.3°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature across Punjab was significantly above normal, by around 5°C.

The intense daytime heat has been compounded by unusually warm nights with minimum temperature also going about 5°C above normal, offering little relief to residents.

Meteorological officials said that both day and night temperatures were running significantly above normal, creating heat stress conditions across several districts.

Persistently high minimum temperatures — often referred to as “warm nights” — are preventing the body from recovering from daytime heat, thereby increasing health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

Health authorities have advised people to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Rain around the corner

The ongoing spell of heatwave conditions prevailing over parts of northwest India is expected to abate after two days, with the weather department predicting rainfall at isolated places from April 27 to May 1.

“Heatwave conditions are likely at places from April 25 to 27 in the state. Warm night conditions are also likely at isolated places during the same period. Light rain is likely at isolated places from April 27 to May 1 in the state. No significant change in maximum temperature is expected over the next three days, with a fall of about 2-4°C thereafter.” the weather bulletin stated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave grips Punjab, Faridkot hottest at 45.2°C
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave grips Punjab, Faridkot hottest at 45.2°C
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