Heatwave sweeps through Kashmir, Srinagar sees hottest day of season

A heatwave swept through Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording its hottest day this season at 32.2 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre. IMD said Srinagar’s temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal. (HT File)

“Kashmir is experiencing a heatwave. Hot and dry weather conditions are persisting in Jammu division. The Valley recorded the season’s hottest day,” said IMD’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The heatwave like conditions started on Saturday, when Srinagar recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway into the Valley, was the hottest in Kashmir, with the mercury touching a high of 33 degrees Celsius, some 8.6 degrees above normal.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam saw a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded a high of 29.9 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort saw 23.6 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu, a maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Banihal and Batote saw a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

Rain on cards today

IMD said there will be some relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions from tonight.

“There will be light rains from the evening and on Monday as well, which will bring the mercury down till May 20,” Ahmad said.

“The temperatures may increase again from May 21, and will continue to be high till May 24,” he added.