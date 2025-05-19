Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heatwave sweeps through Kashmir, Srinagar sees hottest day of season

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 19, 2025 08:44 AM IST

“Kashmir is experiencing a heatwave. Hot and dry weather conditions are persisting in Jammu division; the Valley recorded the season’s hottest day,” said IMD’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad

A heatwave swept through Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording its hottest day this season at 32.2 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre.

IMD said Srinagar’s temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal. (HT File)
IMD said Srinagar’s temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal. (HT File)

IMD said Srinagar’s temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

“Kashmir is experiencing a heatwave. Hot and dry weather conditions are persisting in Jammu division. The Valley recorded the season’s hottest day,” said IMD’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The heatwave like conditions started on Saturday, when Srinagar recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway into the Valley, was the hottest in Kashmir, with the mercury touching a high of 33 degrees Celsius, some 8.6 degrees above normal.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam saw a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded a high of 29.9 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort saw 23.6 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu, a maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Banihal and Batote saw a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

Rain on cards today

IMD said there will be some relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions from tonight.

“There will be light rains from the evening and on Monday as well, which will bring the mercury down till May 20,” Ahmad said.

“The temperatures may increase again from May 21, and will continue to be high till May 24,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave sweeps through Kashmir, Srinagar sees hottest day of season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On