Heatwave warning in 5 Himachal districts, light showers in higher reaches likely on Monday

As temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan districts for April 27.

As temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan districts for April 27. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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The weather office has advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in view of the prevailing high temperatures. Sunday offered no respite for residents as above-normal temperatures persisted across the state.

Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.8°C on Sunday, which is 5°C above normal. It was followed by Sundernagar at 36.8°C, Kangra at 36.6°C, and Mandi at 36°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2°C, 3.8°C above normal, while Dharamshala registered 34.1°C, 4.2°C above normal. Manali recorded 26.8°C, which is 3.5°C above normal.

The IMD has also advised farmers to apply light and frequent irrigation to standing crops to prevent heat stress, along with mulching to conserve soil moisture and reduce evaporation.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, light showers are likely at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state on April 27. From April 28 to 30, rainfall is expected across the state, followed by light showers in the high and mid-hills on May 1 and 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, light showers are likely at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state on April 27. From April 28 to 30, rainfall is expected across the state, followed by light showers in the high and mid-hills on May 1 and 2. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the weather office has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts for April 28, and a yellow alert for Chamba on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the weather office has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts for April 28, and a yellow alert for Chamba on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meteorological department officials said on Sunday that no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures across most parts of the state over the next 4–5 days. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C over many areas in the next 48 hours, after which they are expected to gradually fall by 3–5°C over the subsequent 2–3 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorological department officials said on Sunday that no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures across most parts of the state over the next 4–5 days. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C over many areas in the next 48 hours, after which they are expected to gradually fall by 3–5°C over the subsequent 2–3 days. {{/usCountry}}

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