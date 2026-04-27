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Heatwave warning in 5 Himachal districts, light showers in higher reaches likely on Monday

The weather office has advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in view of the prevailing high temperatures. Sunday offered no respite for residents as above-normal temperatures persisted across the state.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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As temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan districts for April 27.

As temperatures continue to remain above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan districts for April 27. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The weather office has advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in view of the prevailing high temperatures. Sunday offered no respite for residents as above-normal temperatures persisted across the state.

Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.8°C on Sunday, which is 5°C above normal. It was followed by Sundernagar at 36.8°C, Kangra at 36.6°C, and Mandi at 36°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2°C, 3.8°C above normal, while Dharamshala registered 34.1°C, 4.2°C above normal. Manali recorded 26.8°C, which is 3.5°C above normal.

The IMD has also advised farmers to apply light and frequent irrigation to standing crops to prevent heat stress, along with mulching to conserve soil moisture and reduce evaporation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave warning in 5 Himachal districts, light showers in higher reaches likely on Monday
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Heatwave warning in 5 Himachal districts, light showers in higher reaches likely on Monday
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