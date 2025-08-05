Heavy rain in Himachal, 4 national highways among 453 roads blocked

Continuous heavy rain in Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh has thrown life out of gear with the Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked at multiple locations due to shooting stones and landslides on Tuesday. The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked after a landslide at Kainchi Mod near Pandoh in Mandi district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the Mandi-Kullu stretch is blocked at the 9-Mile mark, Kainchi Mod and Jogni Mata Temple and the alternate route via Kataula-Kamand is also blocked. “Restoration work is underway, but at present vehicular movement on both sides has been halted,” police said.

As many as 449 roads and four national highways are blocked in the hill state with 318 roads closed in Mandi and 67 in Kullu district. National highway154 from Mandi-Jogindernagar was blocked near Mahila Thana, while NH-003 between Mandi and Dharampur via Kotli is also blocked at Kainchi Mod.

In Kullu district, NH-305 is blocked at Jhed (Khanag) due to a landslide. Light motor vehicles are being allowed to pass through Kandugad.

National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes.

Vehicles submerged after the water level of Suketi Khud rose due to continuous rain at Gutker in Mandi district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In Mandi district’s Balh sub division, low-lying areas are waterlogged with reports of rainwater entering houses and shops.

The State Disaster Management Authority said that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers are non-functional, affecting essential services.

The district-wise data shows that Mandi has emerged as the worst-hit, reporting 23 rain-related deaths and 14 fatalities in road accidents. The district also leads in terms of infrastructure damage, with 167 roads blocked, and the highest number of disruptions to water supply (74 schemes) and power services (91 transformers). Kangra district follows with 24 weather-related fatalities and six accident deaths, while Kullu reported 10 monsoon-related deaths and eight road fatalities. Chamba and Shimla have also recorded multiple casualties and widespread damage.

Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns.

The SDMA report said that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds ₹1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture.

Due to the incessant rain, rivers and rivulets are in spate in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increased rainfall activity in Himachal till August 8. It has already sounded an orange alert of very heavy rainfall in Kangra, Una and Bilaspur districts on Tuesday, with a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on Wednesday, followed by Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Thursday. (With ANI inputs)