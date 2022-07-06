Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The meteorological office said intermittent light to moderate rain is likely to continue at several parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 to 36 hours. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said.

After the rainfall, the MeT office issued an advisory warning about flash floods. “There is already lot of water in local streams and rivers due to melting of glaciers. In addition to rain water, these streams often generate flash floods, and mudslides. People are advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing near areas that are vulnerable to flash floods,” the MeT office in Srinagar said.

Srinagar-Leh highway blocked, flashfloods in Valley, Kargil

A cloudburst triggered by the heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway after flash floods hit central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway.

Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.

“Just visited flood hit village of Karkit Khunda in Kargil district, a large area of agricultural land, middle school building hit by flood. I appeal to the Ladakh administration to provide relief and rehabilitation as soon as possible,” tweeted social activist Sajad Kargili while sharing pictures of damaged infrastructure.

“Just reached Stapka village, another flood hit village of Kargil district. Due to the flood, Stakpa- Umba road has been washed away. I urge the administration to restore this road as soon as possible and find out a sustainable solution by constructing a bridge,” he added in another tweet.

