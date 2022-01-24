Heavy rain lashes Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana even as the minimum temperature hovered above normal at most places in the two states, the weather office said on Sunday.

Several places in the states received rains in the past 24 hours and the showers continued at many places on Sunday.

Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Mohali, Moga, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Bhiwani and Gurugram were some of the places which received rains.

The minimum temperature at most places in the two states stayed above normal.

Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 11.2 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur registered a low of 11.4 deg C while Pathankot’s minimum settled at 11.7 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.8 degrees while Hisar’s minimum settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak registered a low of 10.8 degrees while Gurugram’s minimum settled at 10.5 degrees. Sirsa also registered a low of 10.5 degrees while Kurukshetra’s low settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius.