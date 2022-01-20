Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heavy rain predicted in Chandigarh on Saturday
chandigarh news

Heavy rain predicted in Chandigarh on Saturday

A fresh western disturbance will affect Chandigarh region from Friday onwards; the system will be stronger around Saturday, when isolated spells of heavy rain are expected, according to IMD
Chandigarh is likely to get rain on Sunday as well, which will be followed by more fog in the coming week, said an IMD official. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a streak of foggy days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chances of heavy rain in the city on Saturday.

“A fresh western disturbance will affect the region from Friday onwards. The system will be stronger around Saturday, when isolated spells of heavy rain are expected. Rain is also likely to continue on Sunday, which will be followed by more fog in the coming week,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 11°C to 14.6°C in the past 24 hours, but was still seven degrees below normal, making Wednesday another “severe cold day”. But after three days, the city was once again warmer than Shimla, where the maximum temperature was 12.5°C.

Visibility also stayed between 500 and 1,000 metres (moderate) during the whole day at the Sector 39 IMD observatory.

There was a slight drop in the minimum temperature – from 9.1°C to 9°C, but it was three notches above normal. It will remain in the same range over the next three days, while the day temperature may decrease to 11°C again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP