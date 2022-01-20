Heavy rain predicted in Chandigarh on Saturday

After a streak of foggy days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chances of heavy rain in the city on Saturday.

“A fresh western disturbance will affect the region from Friday onwards. The system will be stronger around Saturday, when isolated spells of heavy rain are expected. Rain is also likely to continue on Sunday, which will be followed by more fog in the coming week,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 11°C to 14.6°C in the past 24 hours, but was still seven degrees below normal, making Wednesday another “severe cold day”. But after three days, the city was once again warmer than Shimla, where the maximum temperature was 12.5°C.

Visibility also stayed between 500 and 1,000 metres (moderate) during the whole day at the Sector 39 IMD observatory.

There was a slight drop in the minimum temperature – from 9.1°C to 9°C, but it was three notches above normal. It will remain in the same range over the next three days, while the day temperature may decrease to 11°C again.