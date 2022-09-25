Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Himachal; 3 feared drowned in Chamba

Heavy rains and subsequent landslides have thrown normal life completely out of gear in Himachal Pradesh with reports of three people feared drowned in Chamba district after a flash flood.

Director of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said a flash flood hit Dharedi and Khodi village in Dhimla Gram Panchayat at 3 pm on Sunday. He said three people were feared drowned in the flood. Besides, the flood waters also swept away eight footbridges, six watermills and one cowshed.

He said landslides hit Sirmaur and Kullu districts but no loss of life has been reported. He said the National Highway 707 was blocked for traffic due to landslides at Gangtoli in Shillai Tehsil and near Hevna temple.

The authorities have also opened all six gates of the Jatton Barrage on the Giri river near Renukaji after the water level reached the danger mark.

The Paonta Sahib civil administration has been instructed to stay alert as the release of water may cause flooding in downstream areas.

In Kullu district, the Aut-Banjar-Sainj National Highway-305 has been blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rain. A car and two motorcycles were damaged after a tree fell on the road due to a landslide near Jibhi. The Manali-Leh highway is closed for traffic due to snowfall at the Baralacha La Pass.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing a heavy downpour since Saturday while it snowed on the higher reaches. In some areas, it has been raining non-stop for more than 24 hours now.

Meanwhile, The Indian meteorological department (IMD) has extended its red alert for flash floods and landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh for another 24 hours till Monday. The intense rain activity has been attributed to the retreating monsoon.

As per the flash floods guidance bulletin issued by the IMD’s Hydromet Division, there is a moderate to high risk of flash flood over a few watershed areas Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Mandi till Monday afternoon.

Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence, it added.

The MeT department has forecast wet weather till September 29.

Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said Sarahan was the wettest place in the state experiencing 94mm rainfall, followed by Dalhousie 76mm, Chamba and Kangra 48mm each and 45mm in Palampur.

Nahan got 43mm rainfall, Solan 34mm, Dharamshala 32mm, Bir 31mm, Janjehli 26mm, Dhaulakuan 24mm, Una 20mm, Manali 14mm and Shimla 13mm.

The continuous spell of rain also brought the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state. The average day temperatures plummeted by 6.5°C while night temperatures were down by up to 2°C.

Keylong was the coldest recording 7.1°C minimum temperature. Una saw the highest day temperature of 28.8°C.

Eleven tourists from Punjab, six women and five men, have been stranded at Triund, a famous trekking and camping destination overlooking Dharamshala town. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot. Chakki highway bridge has once again closed for traffic due to the damage to protection work of foundation of two pillars caused by flooding.

