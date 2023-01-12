Heavy snowfall brings traffic to standstill at Himachal’s Atal tunnel

Traffic on Manali-Leh Highway came to a standstill after a Western Disturbance brought in a fresh spell of heavy snowfall at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

The region saw snow begin early in the morning in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and the same continued late into evening.

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and the Losar in Lahaul-Spiti district have received about five inches of fresh snow.

Kunjum Pass, Baralacha La have received six inches of fresh snow, while moderate snowfall was seen in the higher-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba’s Pangi and Bharmour.

Hansa experienced 10 cm of snowfall, Koksar 7 cm, Keylong 3 cm and Pooh 1 cm snow, while Kalpa received traces.

The popular tourist destination of Manali recorded 1 mm rainfall, while overcast conditions prevailed over capital Shimla.

Lahaul-Spiti police have restricted traffic movement except for emergency vehicles. Tourists and locals, meanwhile, have been told to move to safer places.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said it was snowing in the entire Lahaul Valley besides both the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel.

“The movement of vehicles through Atal Tunnel has been stopped due to safety reasons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Surender Paul Pal alert for heavy snowfall had been issued in some high-altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts while in higher reaches of Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts may experience light snowfall over next two days.

Day temperatures drops

Meanwhile, the day temperatures in the state have dropped several notches amid snowfall on the higher reaches. However, the night temperatures on Tuesday remained higher than usual.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of -3.2° C, followed by Kukumseri at -1.1° C and Kalpa at 1.6° C.

State capital Shimla saw a low of 8.1° C, Dharamshala 9.2° C, Manali 6° C and Dalhousie 7.1° C. Reckong Peo recorded a low of 3.9° C.

Snowfall continues in higher reaches

The Kashmir Valley saw rain across its plains covering Srinagar, while snowfall was also witnessed in the mountainous areas.

Meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said there was snow in Sonmarg, Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir.

“Light rain was witnessed in plains of North & central Kashmir. The weather was cloudy and foggy in the plains of Jammu,” he said, adding that there will be gradual increase in intensity and distribution of snow and/or rain as the day progresses..

“Some places, mainly the higher reaches, may receive heavy snowfall,” Lotus added.

On Thursday, there was prediction of widespread light to moderate snow and/or rain in the plains of Jammu, while Friday was expected to have light precipitation.

The precipitation may affect surface transportation, especially over higher reaches on January 11 and 12.

The weather is expected to be mainly dry between January 14 and 17, as per the forecast.