Heliport to come up in Gurugram

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said a heliport will be set up in Sector-84 of Gurugram. With this, Delhi’s air-space will get a new option and improve connectivity to states adjoining Haryana. Chautala said the process is in the final stages. In this meeting, extensive discussion took place on various topics with the officers of Pawan Hans, to set up the heliport, an official spokesperson said.

Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Karnal village

Karnal A life-sized statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised at Khukhni village of Karnal district, police said on Tuesday. The statue was set up in Ambedkar Bhawan by villagers, who are now demanding action against the culprits. As per police, on Tuesday morning, residents of Khukhni village noticed that the index finger on the right hand of the figure was damaged. Later, the villagers called a mason to fix the damaged finger. Police said they have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Haryana VB rechristened anti-corruption bureau

Chandigarh Haryana government on Tuesday decided to rename the state vigilance bureau as anti-corruption bureau. An official spokesperson said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took this decision during a meeting with deputy inspectors general of police and superintendents of police of vigilance bureau. The spokesperson said the government strengthened the vigilance bureau at the divisional and district level and appointed nodal officers separately, resulting in the increase in vigilance raids.

Prayer meeting for former IAS officer ML Verma

Chandigarh A prayer meeting will be organised to mark the 31st death anniversary of former Haryana IAS officer, ML Verma at his ancestral village in Yamunanagar on February 1. Verma and his family were killed in a militant attack in 1992. Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, who is his younger brother, will pay homage to the deceased at Lalhari Kalan village in Yamunanagar. HTC

Khattar meets HCS 2020 batch

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday held a meeting with the 2020-batch of Haryana civil services (HCS) officers and directed them to ensure implementation of public welfare policies. “Each one of you should ensure that the benefits of the welfare scheme reach every eligible beneficiary in a transparent manner,” Khattar said. “We are working on minimum government, maximum governance,” he added.

