Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners

Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.

The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves. “This can be possible when sports are taken up as a career. India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games. But our target is to be at the top of the medal tally and Haryana being the sports capital of the country has a lot to contribute,” Khattar said.

The chief minister honoured the medal winners by giving them cash prizes and mementos. The CWG gold winners were given a cash prize of ₹1.50 crore each, the silver medallist got ₹75 lakh each and bronze medallist ₹50 lakh each. Sportspersons who finished fourth were given ₹15 lakh each. CWG participants were given ₹7.50 lakh each. A total of 29 players from Haryana, including members of the women’s hockey team from the state, won medals at the CWG, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a total cash prize of ₹25.80 crore has been awarded to the players. Along with this, the players were also given job appointment letters, the spokesperson said.

The CM said that players have brought laurels not only to Haryana but to the country with their performance. “Out of 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana. Players from Haryana won 20 medals out of the country’s tally of 61. Of these, 17 medals were won in the individual events and three were won in team events.