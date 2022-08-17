Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners

Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:13 AM IST
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.
Haryana CM ML Khattar along with state sports minister Sandeep Singh felicitates Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik during a ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Ht Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.

The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves. “This can be possible when sports are taken up as a career. India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games. But our target is to be at the top of the medal tally and Haryana being the sports capital of the country has a lot to contribute,” Khattar said.

The chief minister honoured the medal winners by giving them cash prizes and mementos. The CWG gold winners were given a cash prize of 1.50 crore each, the silver medallist got 75 lakh each and bronze medallist 50 lakh each. Sportspersons who finished fourth were given 15 lakh each. CWG participants were given 7.50 lakh each. A total of 29 players from Haryana, including members of the women’s hockey team from the state, won medals at the CWG, an official spokesperson said.

RELATED STORIES

The spokesperson said a total cash prize of 25.80 crore has been awarded to the players. Along with this, the players were also given job appointment letters, the spokesperson said.

The CM said that players have brought laurels not only to Haryana but to the country with their performance. “Out of 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana. Players from Haryana won 20 medals out of the country’s tally of 61. Of these, 17 medals were won in the individual events and three were won in team events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP