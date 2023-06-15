33% perpetrators of elder abuse against old women in Chandigarh are son: HelpAge India survey

A special survey report named “Women and Ageing: Invisible or empowered” compiled by HelpAge India on Wednesday revealed that 33% of the main perpetrators of abuse against elderly women in Chandigarh are sons.

According to the report, the abuse has hiked by 5%. While 28% of the elderly women are facing physical abuse, 44% are being disrespected and 35% are facing verbal abuse.

“The main perpetrators of abuse are the sons (33%), followed by other relatives (33%) which is troubling, as it denotes that the abuse extends beyond the immediate family circle, followed by the daughter-in-law (20%)”, the report stated.

The report added that despite facing the abuse 18% older women did not report it due to fear of retaliation or further abuse.

While 17% women are not aware of the available resources, 20% believed that their concerns will not be taken seriously. 25% older women lacked awareness of redressal mechanisms available for abuse, with only 3% being aware of the maintenance and welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

