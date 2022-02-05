Helpline for senior citizens launched in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday launched a toll-free helpline “Elder Line 14567” for city’s senior citizens.

It has been established by the UT department of social welfare, women and child development in collaboration with the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment.

The helpline will redress senior citizens’ grievances and queries regarding various government schemes and programmes available for them.

It will also provide immediate assistance in case of abuse, rescue of the homeless elderly and assistance in case legal issues regarding maintenance, besides extending emotional support.

The helpline will operate from 8am to 8pm through the week. Seven professionally trained employees, comprising project manager and call responder-cum-field response officer, will assist the callers.

The adviser directed the department to use social media platforms and hold drives spread awareness about the helpline.