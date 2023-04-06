Portals of Hemkunt Sahib to open for devotees on May 10

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India
Apr 06, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkunt Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday

The date for the opening of the gurudwara, situated at a height of over 13,000 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, was announced by Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust president Narendrajeet Singh Bindra here after a meeting with chief secretary SS Sandhu.

Hemkunt Sahib is closed for devotees every winter like the famous four Himalayan temples, also known as Char Dham, due to snowbound conditions prevailing in the area.

There is still a thick layer of snow on way to Hemkunt Sahib which army jawans will start to clear from April 20, Bindra said.

Hemkunt Sahib, where 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh meditated, is considered the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year.

