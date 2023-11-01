Henna hues sweep Ludhiana ahead of Karwa Chauth

City streets have come alive in the lead-up to Karwa Chauth festival, with women leaving no stone unturned to achieve the perfect look — partaking in getting henna and nail art routines.

City residents getting henna ahead of the Karva Chauth festival in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

On the eve of the festival, henna artists showcased their talent by putting together an array of designs that blend tradition with modernity for an ever-evolving clientele.

From intricate Arabic patterns to lifelike portrait designs, numerous booths were put up across different localities in the city. Yet, these exquisite henna designs come at a price and as the demand for these intricate designs rises, so do the costs.

“In this era of social media, everyone comes with a predetermined design in mind, and they want it replicated exactly,” says Sahil from Bombay, who has set up a stall near Ludhiana’s Arti Chowk.

“We practise throughout the year to ensure we don’t disappoint them. When we charge for their preferences, it’s not just for henna and half an hour of work; it’s for the labour and craftsmanship that has been honed through hours of practice,” he added,

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, long queues form at henna booths that seemingly appear overnight in various parts of the city. With demand soaring, professional henna artists are charging anywhere between ₹1,100 to ₹1,500 per hand for regular designs and up to a staggering ₹11,000 for customised, intricate patterns.

“Modern women prefer minimal designs infused with artistry,” says one artist. “Some clients even request intricate portraits of themselves and their spouses, which demands time and attention. Sitting in the same position, eyes fixed on the palms, requires concentration, and we have only a few days throughout the year to make our living.”

Organic the new norm

Furthermore, chemical-free, organic henna has found a niche in upscale areas of Ludhiana, like Ghumar Mandi, Sarabha Nagar, and Model Town. Most artists claim that their products are chemical-free and produce a natural stain.

In addition to henna, nail art has also managed to catch the public’s fancy, creating quite a buzz in the market. Prices for nail art range from ₹50 per nail to ₹200 for intricate designs. Nail studios across the city are witnessing a surge in customers.

Shweta of Nail Studio, Ghumar Mandi, explains, “We offer a wide variety of nail services, including nail art, acrylic nails, gel paints, and more. The cost depends on the design and accessories used. Nail art has become incredibly popular, and we have seen a significant increase in the number of women who get both mehendi and nail art done.”

