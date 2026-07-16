Hepatitis-A, typhoid outbreak hits Kaithal village; 47 infected

Kaithal deputy commissioner (DC) Aparajita on Wednesday visited Sajuma village after at least 47 residents were found to be infected with Hepatitis A and Typhoid this month, allegedly due to a contaminated water supply. The DC was accompanied by civil surgeon Dr Renu Chawla. Kaithal DC Aparajita during her visit to Sajuma village on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Officials said they have inspected around 1,500 households for water contamination and collected blood samples from 109 residents across the village. The reports revealed that 35 residents were infected with Hepatitis A and 12 tested positive for typhoid.

Officials said several patients, including children, were hospitalised last week. Among them, a 12-year-old girl died during treatment. However, the health department officials said they are waiting for her final report from PGIMER, Chandigarh, for confirmation.

The DC assured residents that the administration is taking all necessary steps to contain the outbreak and improve drinking water facilities.

Health officials said that 24-hour medical teams and ambulance services have been deployed in the village, where doctors are offering free consultations, treatment, and diagnostic tests—including Hepatitis A and E, typhoid, liver function tests and other essential examinations—at temporary health camps.

During the visit, the DC also met the family of the 12-year-old girl to express her condolences. She was informed that the girl’s six-year-old brother was also admitted to the civil hospital and is stable.

Later, she reviewed the village’s canal-based water supply project and directed the public health department to conduct a feasibility study to explore supplying drinking water from the Bhakra canal, while also ensuring replacement of damaged pipelines within the village.

She also directed that the village’s non-functional RO plant should be made operational at the earliest to provide residents with safe drinking water.