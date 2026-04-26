Heritage groups flag damage to Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s baradari in Dinanagar

Heritage groups have filed a complaint alleging that the structure of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s historical baradari (pavilion) at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district has been damaged by unknown persons. The baradari is protected under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Remains and Sites Act, 1964. (HT)

Office-bearers of Virasati Manch, Batala, including chairman advocate HS Mangat, president Baldev Singh Randhawa and general secretary Inderjit Singh Harpura and other members, submitted the complaint to the Dinanagar administration, seeking immediate action against those responsible and measures to prevent further damage to the protected structure.

They alleged that the heritage building, already in a dilapidated condition, was vandalised a few days ago, leaving bricks strewn on the floor. The complainants also flagged signs of attempted encroachment, including dumping of sand and gravel near the structure to lay a concrete slab.

Despite the complaint, they said, no action had been taken so far, condemning the district administration and the Punjab government for the “indifferent” attitude.

The forum members emphasised that the baradari had been declared a protected monument by the Punjab government in 2010 and said any unauthorised alteration or construction at the site was illegal.

They urged authorities to immediately halt any such activity and initiate legal proceedings against those involved. They also sought proper preservation and maintenance of this historic structure, protected under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Remains and Sites Act, 1964.

Separately, on a call by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Punjab in-charge Manjit Singh Bhoma, members of religious, social and political organisations gathered at the site and also lodged a complaint with the police.

Virasati Manch general secretary Inderjit Singh Harpura said the Punjab government had declared the baradari a protected monument in 2010 and had floated a tender worth ₹1.60 crore for its restoration. However, the work had not commenced so far. He urged the government to take immediate steps for the conservation of this heritage structure.

Highlighting the historical significance, Harpura said the baradari was constructed by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who used to spend the summer months in Dinanagar and hold royal courts (darbars). The town served as both the summer capital and a major military cantonment of the Sikh Empire, vividly described in the book “The Court and Camp of Maharaja Ranjit Singh” by William G Osborne, he added.

Dinanagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh said an investigation was underway and an FIR will be registered against those responsible.