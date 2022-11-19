Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg: Avani Prashanth lifts trophy with massive 13-shot win

Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg: Avani Prashanth lifts trophy with massive 13-shot win

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Avani Prashanth , the top-ranked Indian amateur’s win at Chandigarh follows her twin successes on the Hero WPG Tour in 2021 when she won the third and 11th legs of the Hero WPGT

Avani Prashanth lifted the Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg trophy with a massive 13-shot win. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amateur Avani Prashanth underlined her superiority with a third straight under-par score at 2-under 70 to complete a huge 13-shot win over the field in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.

Avani, who has only played on the Hero WPG Tour sporadically this year, shot 68-66-70 for a total of 12-under 204. Such was her dominance that three of the five under par scores registered this week were courtesy her stellar performance – the remaining two came from the second placed Gaurika Bishnoi, who shot 70 on the second day and Seher Atwal who finished tied-fifth.

After a sedate front nine, Avani posted nine pars in a row with many of the putts not dropping in. She finally found the birdies with back-to-back efforts on Par-3 11th and Par-4 12th as well as on the 15th and the 17th.

The top-ranked Indian amateur’s win at Chandigarh follows her twin successes on the Hero WPG Tour in 2021 when she won the third and 11th legs of the Hero WPGT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP