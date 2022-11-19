Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg: Avani Prashanth lifts trophy with massive 13-shot win

Amateur Avani Prashanth underlined her superiority with a third straight under-par score at 2-under 70 to complete a huge 13-shot win over the field in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.

Avani, who has only played on the Hero WPG Tour sporadically this year, shot 68-66-70 for a total of 12-under 204. Such was her dominance that three of the five under par scores registered this week were courtesy her stellar performance – the remaining two came from the second placed Gaurika Bishnoi, who shot 70 on the second day and Seher Atwal who finished tied-fifth.

After a sedate front nine, Avani posted nine pars in a row with many of the putts not dropping in. She finally found the birdies with back-to-back efforts on Par-3 11th and Par-4 12th as well as on the 15th and the 17th.

The top-ranked Indian amateur’s win at Chandigarh follows her twin successes on the Hero WPG Tour in 2021 when she won the third and 11th legs of the Hero WPGT.

