HHRC seeks report after woman delivers outside Faridabad hospital

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognizance of an alleged incident where a pregnant woman was reportedly compelled to deliver her child in the open area/parking space outside the Government Primary Health Centre, Sector-3, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad. The commission sought a report from the additional chief secretary (ACS) health on the action taken and measures proposed to prevent such incidents. (HT File)

The commission said the matter is a sensitive issue relating to human dignity, the right to life, and access to emergency healthcare services.

According to the complaint and newspaper reports placed before the commission chairperson, Justice Lalit Batra, the pregnant woman was brought to the government hospital during the intervening night of May 15/16, 2026, while suffering from labour pain.

However, it has been alleged that the hospital’s main gate was closed, and due to the alleged absence of doctors, nursing staff, and emergency medical assistance, the woman reportedly had to deliver the baby outside the hospital premises.

The HHRC said newspaper reports further mentioned that the delivery and related medical procedures were allegedly conducted at night under torchlight in an open public area.

“It was also reported that the attendants themselves arranged a wheelchair and waited for a considerable time before any medical staff reached the spot,” the commission said.

Referring to the photographs published in newspapers, the commission observed that prima facie the situation appears extremely disturbing and inhuman. The commission also noted that while the state government claims implementation of the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), which assures free and safe delivery services in government health institutions.

“But the present incident, if true, reflects a serious failure of the public healthcare system where a pregnant woman could not access timely institutional medical care even after reaching the hospital,” the HHRC order read.

The commission further observed that the matter concerns the rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, including the right to life, dignity, health, and emergency medical assistance.

It stated that every pregnant woman is entitled to immediate, safe, and dignified medical care at a government healthcare institution. If the allegations reported in the media are found to be true, this would amount to a serious violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The commission sought a report from the additional chief secretary (ACS) health on the action taken and measures proposed to prevent such incidents.

It also asked the director general health services for details of any departmental inquiry/action initiated as well as the availability of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff during emergency/night hours at the concerned hospital.

The civil surgeon has also been asked to submit details of the incident, roster and action taken. It also asked the officer to respond on whether the pregnant woman was denied JSSK entitlements at the hospital doorstep and why compensation should not be recommended for the serious violation of human dignity and human rights.

Assistant registrar Puneet Arora said that all concerned authorities must submit their detailed reports on the points mentioned in the order at least one week before the next hearing date on August 19, 2026.