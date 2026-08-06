High command readies to crack whip as Punjab Cong rift deepens

With no signs of infighting in the Punjab unit ebbing, the Congress high command on Wednesday hinted at possible disciplinary action against the dissenters, who have been disrupting the party’s key poll meets, including the grassroots mobilisation drive ahead of the high-stakes upcoming assembly polls.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressing a ‘Har Booth Congress Mazboot’ programme in Moga on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel said he will apprise the high command about the developments.

“I will submit a detailed report to the high command. There are some sleeper cells that need to be reined in,” Baghel said at an Moga event on Wednesday.

Since its launch on July 31, the party’s ongoing ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ drive has witnessed repeated disruptions with pro-Channi camp leaders raising slogans in his favour even as the Congress leadership attempts to present a united front. The murmurs of discontent began after July 1 when the Congress decided to retain Warring as its Punjab unit president, and appointed Channi the chairperson of its campaign committee. A section of leaders led by Channi and Randhawa opposed the move and sought Warring’s removal from the position. The high command has rallied behind Warring.

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{{^usCountry}} Baghel added that any decision on Channi’s role would rest with the party high command. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baghel added that any decision on Channi’s role would rest with the party high command. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Congress has entrusted Channi with several responsibilities—as MLA, minister, Leader of Opposition, chief minister and MP. Whatever is happening now, I will submit my report to the high command,” Baghel said.

According to party insiders, who didn’t wish to be named, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has also conveyed the central leadership’s displeasure over the conduct of ‘Channi supporters’ during programmes. To be sure, Channi has been conspicuous by his absence at the party’s recent programmes.

A senior party leader said the high command is upset as to why the debate over the chief ministerial face has snowballed into a prolonged organisational dispute when Warring himself has ruled himself out of the race. “The party’s central leadership and Baghel have also repeatedly made it clear that there will be no chief ministerial face and the assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. This prolonged factional feud is not going well with the high command,” a Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.

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He added that the leadership battle can ultimately derail the poll campaign and divert the party’s attention from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Channi group is demanding that the party should declare him as CM or make him PCC president. Why should the high command bet on a face who, as a CM candidate, lost both seats in the 2022 assembly elections”, he questioned.

“The high command is set to step in with a decision likely within the next fortnight”, he added.