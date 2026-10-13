High command to keep tight watch on Punjab Congress amid rifts

Amid lingering factionalism in the Punjab unit, the Congress high command has decided to retain close oversight of the party’s organisational functioning and electoral preparations ahead of the 2027 assembly elections slated early next year.

As part of the preparations, election strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team has been assigned to design the Congress campaign in Punjab. (HT File)

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From candidate selection to campaign strategy, key decisions will be closely monitored by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to ensure coordination among senior leaders and contain competing ambitions.

The strategy comes as the Congress looks to revive its fortunes in Punjab, which the party sees as important to its national bounceback. With senior party leader and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi increasingly raising issues concerning the youth, the party is looking to build a campaign that connects with Gen Z and taps into their discontent with the Centre and the state government, party sources said.

As part of the preparations, election strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team has been assigned to design the Congress campaign in Punjab. According to a party leader, the team has already been deployed in the state and begun work on the campaign. Drugs, law and order, employment and Punjab’s financial position are likely to feature in the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} “Unlike in the past, the central leadership will have a greater role in coordinating the party’s political activities and campaign strategy as the Congress prepares to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. The campaign will be designed by the AICC, with roles assigned accordingly. The high command will also conduct its own surveys to shortlist and finalise candidates,” a party leader privy to the development said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unlike in the past, the central leadership will have a greater role in coordinating the party’s political activities and campaign strategy as the Congress prepares to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. The campaign will be designed by the AICC, with roles assigned accordingly. The high command will also conduct its own surveys to shortlist and finalise candidates,” a party leader privy to the development said. {{/usCountry}}

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The move follows factional tensions that have persisted in the state unit, triggering the appointment of Olympian Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, replacing Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in an attempt to bring feuding leaders onto a common platform.

The Punjab Congress has several senior leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, with chief ministerial ambitions. The central leadership is seeking to coordinate their roles and political activities to prevent differences within the party from affecting its election preparations.

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“There are too many tall leaders who aspire to become chief minister. The high command wants to utilise the potential of every leader by coordinating with them. We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the 2012 assembly elections, when we lost after banking on state leaders. We want to proceed cautiously,” a party source said.

While Pargat will be responsible for leading the state organisation and coordinating its activities, the AICC will oversee the broader campaign framework. This is likely to include identifying key political issues, setting the campaign agenda and ensuring coordination between the state leadership and the central leadership.

Meanwhile, for the new PPCC chief, the immediate challenge will be to bring leaders and workers together, strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and ensure coordination across constituencies.

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After officially assuming office on Sunday, Pargat is scheduled to begin his tour of districts next week.