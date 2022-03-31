High command will take decision about leadership change in Himachal: AICC in-charge

Amid speculations of a major overhaul in the party ahead of the assembly elections, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Rajeev Shukla said any decision about leadership change will be taken by the party high command.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A meeting was held in Delhi and we have apprised the high command about the situation,“ said Shukla, who presided over a meeting in Shimla to review the party’s preparation for the civic body polls.

He arrived in Shimla to take stock of the preparations, a week after AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi met 23 leaders from Himachal at her residence in Delhi to review the party’s position in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections.

“Sonia had taken a meeting of some important leaders from Himachal and it is the tradition of the party to listen to everyone in a democratic way. The party leadership will take a decision,” he said. He also underplayed the emergence of AAP in Punjab and its attempts to emerge as a reckoning force in Himachal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann have already announced to hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf- Mandi.

“Kejriwal is going everywhere. He is going to Gujarat as well. It will not have any impact on the elections in Himachal Pradesh,” he said, adding that his party had won the Solan and Palampur municipal corporation elections.

Later in the day, he presided over the coordination committee constituted for the civic polls. On the occasion, Shukla gave a clarion call to the leaders and workers to unite and continue their winning streak. “Congress’ victory in the byelections resonated across the country. It gave a bigger message to the public,” he said. The prices of petroleum products were reduced after that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said that suggestions should be sought from people to overcome their problems for these municipal elections. He said unemployment is the biggest issue today.

Earlier, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that Congress was fully prepared for the elections in the state. He said Congress stood with unity.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the Congress was united and will fight the elections with strength.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON